Songkran 2026 travel picks: three visa-free favourites for Thais: Japan, China and Taiwan

Songkran continues to be one of the most influential peak periods for Thailand’s tourism market. Travel demand among Thais in April is expected to keep rising, pushing up airfares and tour package prices in line with market conditions, while the best accommodation and flight options are being booked quickly.

A key factor shaping travellers’ decisions is visa-free entry, which reduces cost, time and paperwork risk. As a result, three destinations—Japan, China and Taiwan—are emerging as leading choices for Songkran 2026.



Japan

Japan remains a long-running favourite. In April, one of its strongest selling points is spring travel in the north—such as Tohoku and the Japanese Alps—where the weather stays cooler and the scenery stands out. This reflects demand for seasonal experiences and a travel quality that feels distinct.