Songkran 2026 travel picks: three visa-free favourites for Thais: Japan, China and Taiwan

Songkran continues to be one of the most influential peak periods for Thailand’s tourism market. Travel demand among Thais in April is expected to keep rising, pushing up airfares and tour package prices in line with market conditions, while the best accommodation and flight options are being booked quickly.
A key factor shaping travellers’ decisions is visa-free entry, which reduces cost, time and paperwork risk. As a result, three destinations—Japan, China and Taiwan—are emerging as leading choices for Songkran 2026.
Japan remains a long-running favourite. In April, one of its strongest selling points is spring travel in the north—such as Tohoku and the Japanese Alps—where the weather stays cooler and the scenery stands out. This reflects demand for seasonal experiences and a travel quality that feels distinct.
China’s permanent visa-free access for Thai visitors has become a major driver supporting tourism recovery. Travel has become more convenient alongside continued infrastructure development, with a mix of nature destinations and cultural cities appealing to both outdoors-focused travellers and lifestyle-oriented visitors. Competitive pricing also makes China a strong value option.
Taiwan continues to suit budget-conscious travellers, offering manageable costs, an efficient public transport system, and April weather that supports comfortable sightseeing. It works well for both independent trips and package travel without adding significantly to overall spending.
With costs rising during the high season, planning ahead has become a key strategy. Booking early improves the chances of securing better prices and higher-quality options as competition in outbound travel continues to intensify.