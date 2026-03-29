Energy Ministry rolls out six oil supply measures for Songkran

In terms of fuel volumes and distribution, measures have been introduced to relax reserve requirements for imported refined fuel from 7% to 1% in order to encourage more imports and supplement domestic supply.

Refinery production is also being monitored daily, while fuel deliveries to oil traders and wholesale traders (jobbers) are being accelerated for distribution to smaller service stations in order to reduce congestion during refuelling.

Operations are also being jointly monitored in an integrated manner with relevant agencies.

However, the public can be assured that inspections of unauthorised oil storage sites have been intensified, with charges to be filed and legal action to follow.

The ministry is coordinating with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to track every fuel tanker leaving depots to ensure it reaches its destination service station.

It is also working with the Ministry of Interior to inspect authorised storage sites to ensure they are operating in line with their conditions.

At the same time, more fuel has continued to be fed into the system, helping reduce shortages at service stations.