Beijing Unveils 10-Point Strategy to Deepen Ties with Taiwan

China signals a shift towards economic integration and infrastructure links as a high-profile Kuomintang delegation concludes a landmark mainland visit.

Beijing has announced a comprehensive 10-point policy package aimed at bolstering cross-strait relations, timed to coincide with a significant visit by Taiwan’s main opposition party.

The measures, unveiled on Sunday, suggest a strategic push by the Chinese government to deepen economic and social integration with the island.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the announcement followed a six-day mission to the mainland by a delegation from the Kuomintang (KMT), led by Party Chairperson Cheng Li-wen.

The visit, which spanned 7–12 April, marks a high point in communication between Beijing and the KMT, focused on what the Taiwan Affairs Office described as "peaceful development" and the "well-being of compatriots."

