EVEANDBOY unveils three store models in push for THB10bn goal

Chief executive officer Hiran Tanmit of EVEANDBOY Co., Ltd. has announced plans to turn the company into a new THB10 billion business, targeting THB10 billion in sales in 2026 after recording THB8.297 billion in sales in 2025.
To drive growth in line with the target, the company will continue opening new stores.
Initially, in 2026, it plans to open 25 more branches, including three new models designed to create excitement for the market and consumers:
“The cafe format is an approach that international and global brands have long used as a strategy, with collaborations with partners to create special menus, attract interest from teenagers and build experiences for target customers. Brands become more engaged with customers. Importantly, a cafe is a way to bring the brand into the lifestyle of target customers.”
“This year we will open three special stores at Silom, Song Wat and the cafe, because consumers, especially younger people, no longer see going to a store as being only for shopping or buying products, but want a special experience. At the cafe, we will have activities and partner collaborations that bring people into the store more frequently. The Song Wat store will be built as an iconic landmark with a special design that has never been seen anywhere before.”
At present, EVEANDBOY operates 67 beauty stores serving customers.
In 2025, it opened 22 new stores.
In the first five months, it has opened five new branches, and it will soon open another branch in the Banthat Thong area, another Thai tourism destination.
The beauty market in 2026 still faces changes in consumer behaviour, especially among younger people, whose brand loyalty is declining.
The economic situation and fragile purchasing power are also affecting shifts in product use.
Whereas consumers may once have used a single brand from head to toe, there is now more variety, such as using one brand for skincare and another for eyebrow products.
In addition to global brands, consumers are also using Thai brands, or T-Beauty, as well as Chinese brands.
Prices do not vary only by brand; some Chinese beauty brands also have products priced at around THB1,000.
Price and promotions also affect purchases.
Overall, this year, however, beauty product spending per bill remains steady at THB900.
Beauty products remain a category that is growing, although they have been affected by the economy like other sectors.
But as a business sector, we have to work harder and run more promotions.
The product category that continues to grow is skincare, but we must acknowledge that consumers have less loyalty to brands and are switching more.
For example, they buy sunscreen, skincare and serum from mixed brands. They may use a foreign skincare brand, a Thai lipstick brand and a Chinese eyebrow pencil brand.
We are also seeing price shifts depending on the target group; adults may still have high purchasing power and be able to pay, for example.”
Thailand’s cosmetics industry has continued to grow by an average of 6-7% a year.
In 2025, the market value was forecast to reach THB400 billion, with the T-Beauty trend, as well as Chinese brands, gaining strong momentum.
EVEANDBOY has operated beauty stores for 21 years.
One way it has attracted customers and brands to strengthen the business is by organising the “BEST SELLING AWARDS 2025”, now in its sixth consecutive year.
The event not only reinforces best-selling brands that have won over consumers, but also serves as a popularity indicator for customers when making purchasing decisions.
Brands, meanwhile, can learn about demand and develop products that meet the needs of target customers.