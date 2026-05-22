EVEANDBOY unveils three store models in push for THB10bn goal

At present, EVEANDBOY operates 67 beauty stores serving customers.

In 2025, it opened 22 new stores.

In the first five months, it has opened five new branches, and it will soon open another branch in the Banthat Thong area, another Thai tourism destination.

The beauty market in 2026 still faces changes in consumer behaviour, especially among younger people, whose brand loyalty is declining.

The economic situation and fragile purchasing power are also affecting shifts in product use.

Whereas consumers may once have used a single brand from head to toe, there is now more variety, such as using one brand for skincare and another for eyebrow products.

In addition to global brands, consumers are also using Thai brands, or T-Beauty, as well as Chinese brands.

Prices do not vary only by brand; some Chinese beauty brands also have products priced at around THB1,000.

Price and promotions also affect purchases.

Overall, this year, however, beauty product spending per bill remains steady at THB900.

Beauty products remain a category that is growing, although they have been affected by the economy like other sectors.

But as a business sector, we have to work harder and run more promotions.

The product category that continues to grow is skincare, but we must acknowledge that consumers have less loyalty to brands and are switching more.

For example, they buy sunscreen, skincare and serum from mixed brands. They may use a foreign skincare brand, a Thai lipstick brand and a Chinese eyebrow pencil brand.

We are also seeing price shifts depending on the target group; adults may still have high purchasing power and be able to pay, for example.”

Thailand’s cosmetics industry has continued to grow by an average of 6-7% a year.

In 2025, the market value was forecast to reach THB400 billion, with the T-Beauty trend, as well as Chinese brands, gaining strong momentum.

EVEANDBOY has operated beauty stores for 21 years.

One way it has attracted customers and brands to strengthen the business is by organising the “BEST SELLING AWARDS 2025”, now in its sixth consecutive year.

The event not only reinforces best-selling brands that have won over consumers, but also serves as a popularity indicator for customers when making purchasing decisions.

Brands, meanwhile, can learn about demand and develop products that meet the needs of target customers.