OR sets up new sustainable goals to transform into green retailer

OR aims to transform itself into a green retailing business that can promote a low-carbon society. The G-Green part in OR SDG also cover Thailand’s target for achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Sustainable development is one of the most important goals of business operations as it relates directly to the survival and growth of businesses in the long run. OR, Thailand’s top retailer of oil and related businesses, does not just strive to increase business turnover, it also prioritises conducting businesses that create growth and support all parties.

Using the ESG framework that focuses on responsibilities in the aspects of environment, social and (corporate) governance, OR has set up its own SDGs that will help it achieve its goals efficiently.

The SDGs prioritise “green” policies with the aim of achieving the agency’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout its operations as well as boosting the use of clean energy and energy efficiency in its buildings. The company also aims to reduce waste from its business operations by a third, compared to its total waste in 2018.