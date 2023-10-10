Top watch retailer sets up in Bangkok to quench thirst for luxury timepieces
Luxury watches, often considered timeless pieces of art and craftsmanship, are now capturing the attention of Thais looking for both status symbols and wise investment choices.
In a bid to cater to this market, leading luxury watch retailer SHH Pendulum recently set up shop in Bangkok to offer Thai investors an exclusive collection of 18 luxury watch brands.
The store is located in Siam Paragon on the M floor.
“Today, watches are not just accessories – they are investments. Our vision has always been to match the right watch with the right client. We’re essentially curators of horological art, seeking out the finest timepieces for our customers,” said Joseph Wee, SHH Pendulum’s general manager.
The popularity of luxury watches in Thailand
Thais have been investing in luxury watches for several years, with the number of investors rising during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nowadays, more and more investors consider luxury watches equivalent to gold or other precious assets.
"When you are wearing a watch from SHH Pendulum, it's like you have a supercar or a hypercar you can wear and travel with you everywhere. It is not just wearing an accessory but something that gives you a higher social status," Wee explained.
Expanding horizons
After achieving success in Singapore, where it opened its first branch last year, SHH Pendulum decided to bring its elevated watch retail experience to Bangkok.
Since it has already captured hearts here, it now plans to open stores in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.
The store in the Malaysian capital is expected to be five times larger than the one in Bangkok, covering 500 square metres in a two-storey building. The store in Kuala Lumpur will also have a private chef’s table, offering shoppers special treats as they peruse what’s up for sale.
Wee said the price of fine watches rises between 5 -10% yearly, making them a great investment choice.
Sentimental value
For many, luxury watches are priceless emotionally, especially if they have been purchased to celebrate a success or a special moment.
“For me, luxury is very emotional. For example, we had a client in Singapore who loved Batman when he was a child, and today he's able to own one of 36 pieces in the world of a Batman watch,” said Wee.
Curating rarest timepieces
“Every year, I travel to Switzerland to attend Watches and Wonders, the world’s largest international trade fair devoted to fine watches, sourcing new products, and establishing great relationships with many more brands to come under the SHH Pendulum. We hunt for timepieces that would be suited for Thai buyers,” said Wee.
According to him, several criteria need to be considered when curating watches. The most important is the manufacturer’s stability; the second is the products offered and whether they are suitable for the local market. The third is the company’s after-sales services.
Exclusivity and scarcity
“It takes time to make good timepieces. Because of their complicated system, some can take a year to complete. I was on the waiting list for two years and received my first ordered watch only last month. In fact, I placed an order for 36 watches, think how long that will take. Good timepieces are always in high demand, and there is a scarcity," Wee emphasised.
Watches at SHH Pendulum on average cost between 1 million and 3 million baht, with some exceptional ones going as high as 21 million baht. Most remarkably, one of the timepieces designed by the US-based watchmaker, Jacob & Co, costs as much as 300 million baht.
Exceptional after-sales service
“Once our customer, always our customer,” says Wee, adding that if a client wants to have film protection applied to their watch or have it repaired, SHH Pendulum will either fix it or ship it to the headquarters of the brand. Clients can be confident that their asset is being professionally cared for.
SHH Pendulum’s staff members are well-trained and very knowledgeable about the specifics of each watch.
“We’re not trying to sell the most costly watch to the client, but are providing them with stories of why each timepiece is worth the money and, of course, picking the best one that suits each customer,” Wee said.
SHH Pendulum's customer-centric approach and the rising trend of luxury watch investments in Thailand reflect a growing recognition of the value of fine timepieces beyond their aesthetics. With luxury watches becoming both a status symbol and a store of value, discerning investors in Thailand are increasingly turning to horology as a smart investment choice.