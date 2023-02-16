Cortina Watch opens new boutique store at Central Embassy

Bangkok, February 6, 2023 - Cortina Watch, the luxury watch retailer with more than 45 boutiques worldwide, launches its first full-service Cartier watch boutique in Thailand at Central Embassy to build brand identity and open its doors to a new customer base of Central department store, this is an important milestone for Cortina Watch as it celebrates its 50th anniversary last year.

This newly boutique will be the first time Cortina Watch has launched boutique that offer a selection of CARTIER brands including TANK, SANTOS DE CARTIER, PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER and PASHA DE CARTIER.

Cartier Watch boutique at Central Embassy is a boutique that focuses on providing a full range of services including the selection of CARTIER watches and boutique specialists ready to provide advice in every detail and the after-sales services that same standard as CARTIER Boutique. Open to welcome customers with a spacious area that more than 50 square meters where they can select favorite watch collections as their wish.