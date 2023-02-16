Cortina Watch opens new boutique store at Central Embassy
The first full-service Boutique in Thailand with a selection of CARTIER brands for the first time
Bangkok, February 6, 2023 - Cortina Watch, the luxury watch retailer with more than 45 boutiques worldwide, launches its first full-service Cartier watch boutique in Thailand at Central Embassy to build brand identity and open its doors to a new customer base of Central department store, this is an important milestone for Cortina Watch as it celebrates its 50th anniversary last year.
This newly boutique will be the first time Cortina Watch has launched boutique that offer a selection of CARTIER brands including TANK, SANTOS DE CARTIER, PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER and PASHA DE CARTIER.
Cartier Watch boutique at Central Embassy is a boutique that focuses on providing a full range of services including the selection of CARTIER watches and boutique specialists ready to provide advice in every detail and the after-sales services that same standard as CARTIER Boutique. Open to welcome customers with a spacious area that more than 50 square meters where they can select favorite watch collections as their wish.
Inside, there is a showcase for display 120 watches and one VIP room for special customer that decorated in a unique Art Deco style which is a unique identity that has been deeply rooted in CARTIER for a long time with an emphasis on the L-shaped façade to make the brand more prominent. The meticulousness in the selection of materials to creating every special corner in this newly boutique is a witness of a wonderful memories and stories to give a feeling of elegance and pride to every visitor.
Discovery the exclusive experience of CARTIER timepieces at Cortina Watch boutique at Central Embassy, G floor from now onwards.
For more information about CARTIER brand, please visit www.cartier.com/th-th and Cartier Thailand LINE Official Account @CartierTH.
For more information about Cortina Watch, please add our LINE Official Account @cortinawatch or visit our website https://www.cortinawatch.com/th/en/