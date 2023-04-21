Court orders NACC to disclose details of probe into Prawit’s luxury watches

Anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid requested the details and won a decision from the official information disclosure committee on social matters for the requested information to be released under the Official Information Act.

The court ruled that the NACC office and its commissioners have to disclose the requested information to Veera within 15 days of the verdict or they would be deemed to have violated the law.

While serving as deputy prime minister and defence minister in the post-coup junta-led government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, General Prawit was accused of failing to include the luxury watches in his financial report filed with the NACC.

Prawit reportedly was spotted wearing more than 20 expensive watches since the junta came to power in May 2014, many of them valued at millions of baht. He claimed that all of the watches belonged to his deceased friend, identified as Patthawat Suksriwong, and he had returned them all to his family.

