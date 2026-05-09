AOT unveils airport expansion drive after PSC fee hike

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has announced a major airport development plan worth around 80 billion baht after approving an increase in international passenger service charges (PSC) to strengthen its investment capacity.

The state-owned airport operator confirmed that the international departure PSC will rise to 1,120 baht per passenger from the current 730 baht, an increase of 390 baht. The new rate will take effect from June 20, 2026, at all six airports operated by AOT: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.

Domestic PSC charges will remain unchanged at 130 baht per passenger.

The adjustment follows approval by the Civil Aviation Board at its meeting on December 3, 2025, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The board approved the increase in principle, expressing confidence that the higher fee would not affect passengers’ travel decisions. Authorities also noted that Thailand’s PSC rates remain lower than those charged at many international airports overseas.