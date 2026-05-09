AOT unveils airport expansion drive after PSC fee hike

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has announced a major airport development plan worth around 80 billion baht after approving an increase in international passenger service charges (PSC) to strengthen its investment capacity.
The state-owned airport operator confirmed that the international departure PSC will rise to 1,120 baht per passenger from the current 730 baht, an increase of 390 baht. The new rate will take effect from June 20, 2026, at all six airports operated by AOT: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.
Domestic PSC charges will remain unchanged at 130 baht per passenger.
The adjustment follows approval by the Civil Aviation Board at its meeting on December 3, 2025, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The board approved the increase in principle, expressing confidence that the higher fee would not affect passengers’ travel decisions. Authorities also noted that Thailand’s PSC rates remain lower than those charged at many international airports overseas.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of AOT, said the company estimated that adjusting PSC charges to better reflect actual costs would increase annual revenue by about 10 billion baht.
She stressed that PSC charges are not taxes and are not intended as profit-making revenue, but are dedicated solely to airport-related operations and development.
According to AOT, the additional income will be used to continuously upgrade infrastructure across all six airports to improve passenger convenience, speed and safety.
Over the next five years, AOT plans to expand airport capacity through projects worth around 80 billion baht. Most of the projects have already completed feasibility studies and are currently under review by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
One of the key projects is the East Expansion project, valued at around 12 billion baht. The proposal has already been submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat. If approved by the Cabinet, the bidding process could begin immediately. AOT expects procurement to take about four months, with construction potentially starting by the end of this year. The project is expected to take four years to complete and open in 2030.
Another major project is Phase 3 of Don Mueang Airport’s development, with a total investment value of 69 billion baht. During the first five years, AOT plans to invest about 30 billion baht in initial infrastructure works and Terminal 3 construction.
The project is currently awaiting consideration by the NESDC and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning. AOT expects to submit it to the Cabinet within this year and begin construction early next year.
AOT is also preparing the 2025 Suvarnabhumi Airport master development plan, which is expected to involve infrastructure and utility system construction worth around 20 billion baht.
Meanwhile, Phase 2 of Phuket Airport’s expansion project carries an investment value of around 10 billion baht. The project aims to increase passenger handling capacity to 18 million passengers annually from the current 12.5 million.
“We are fully prepared in terms of investment funding under the planned projects,” Paweena said.
“AOT has already allocated part of its investment budget separately from the company’s accumulated cash flow, which averages around 10 billion baht. Additional PSC revenue will also help support airport development investments, meaning there is no need for the company to take out loans.”
She added that, beyond infrastructure expansion, AOT is also planning to improve airport services by introducing the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) to reduce waiting times, improve check-in efficiency and enhance the overall passenger travel experience.