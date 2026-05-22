Middle East Conflict Pushes Thai Construction Material Index to 44-Month High

A 5.9 per cent surge in material costs triggers supply chain anxiety, leaving contractors braced for delays and project suspensions as oil prices rally.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven Thailand’s Construction Material Price Index to its highest level in nearly four years, sparking widespread concern over supply chain disruptions and project delays.
Data released by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) revealed that the index climbed 5.9 per cent year-on-year in April to reach 112.4.
Officials warned that the protracted conflict has inflated crude oil and energy benchmarks, feeding into manufacturing overheads and domestic logistics across almost every material sector.
Nantapong Jiralertpong, director-general of the TPSO, confirmed that input costs are projected to trend higher through May.
Ongoing volatility surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade of Iran continue to frustrate diplomatic ceasefire efforts, maintaining upward pressure on global commodities.
Energy-intensive industries have borne the brunt of the shock. Steel and iron products jumped 6.2 per cent, driven by more expensive raw inputs like billets and scrap steel, alongside surging ocean freight rates.
The cement sector saw a 2.8 per cent increase due to escalating coal and natural gas prices, subsequently pushing up precast concrete and ready-mix items by 5.6 per cent.
Other heavily affected sectors include electrical and plumbing equipment, which rose 4.9 per cent on the back of rallying copper, aluminium, and plastic pellet prices—though demand was partially sustained by state-backed infrastructure projects.
Meanwhile, petroleum-derived materials saw the sharpest spike, with asphalt skyrocketing 15.8 per cent in line with tight global crude supplies.
In contrast, sanitary ware proved to be the sole declining sector, dropping 1.2 per cent. Analysts attribute the dip to a sluggish domestic property market, which is currently grappling with a severe residential supply overhang and strict credit underwriting standards implemented by commercial banks.
The TPSO warned that if the geopolitical deadlock in the Middle East persists, contractors and institutional investors will face unsustainable cost pressures.
The office noted that a prolonged squeeze on margins could force firms to delay or abandon major building projects, ultimately threatening employment rates and broader economic activity within the domestic construction sector.