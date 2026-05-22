Middle East Conflict Pushes Thai Construction Material Index to 44-Month High

A 5.9 per cent surge in material costs triggers supply chain anxiety, leaving contractors braced for delays and project suspensions as oil prices rally.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven Thailand’s Construction Material Price Index to its highest level in nearly four years, sparking widespread concern over supply chain disruptions and project delays.

Data released by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) revealed that the index climbed 5.9 per cent year-on-year in April to reach 112.4.

Officials warned that the protracted conflict has inflated crude oil and energy benchmarks, feeding into manufacturing overheads and domestic logistics across almost every material sector.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, director-general of the TPSO, confirmed that input costs are projected to trend higher through May.

Ongoing volatility surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade of Iran continue to frustrate diplomatic ceasefire efforts, maintaining upward pressure on global commodities.

Energy-intensive industries have borne the brunt of the shock. Steel and iron products jumped 6.2 per cent, driven by more expensive raw inputs like billets and scrap steel, alongside surging ocean freight rates.

The cement sector saw a 2.8 per cent increase due to escalating coal and natural gas prices, subsequently pushing up precast concrete and ready-mix items by 5.6 per cent.