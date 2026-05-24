Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Transport Minister, said he had held talks with the Airlines Association of Thailand to promote and support flights to airports operated by the Department of Airports (DOA).

Most of these are regional airports in the North, Northeast and South, and currently have the capacity to handle flights and passengers.

The talks were part of a policy to stimulate tourism in secondary cities. The Transport Ministry has offered various incentives to airlines that open services to DOA airports.

These would not only help reduce airlines’ costs but also create more convenient and accessible travel options for the public, with direct benefits for income distribution and the strengthening of regional grassroots economies.