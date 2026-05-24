Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Transport Minister, said he had held talks with the Airlines Association of Thailand to promote and support flights to airports operated by the Department of Airports (DOA).
Most of these are regional airports in the North, Northeast and South, and currently have the capacity to handle flights and passengers.
The talks were part of a policy to stimulate tourism in secondary cities. The Transport Ministry has offered various incentives to airlines that open services to DOA airports.
These would not only help reduce airlines’ costs but also create more convenient and accessible travel options for the public, with direct benefits for income distribution and the strengthening of regional grassroots economies.
He asked airlines to consider opening new routes, both domestic and international, and increasing the number of flights to major and secondary-city destinations, including both scheduled (regular) and charter flights, to give passengers more options and stimulate the air travel economy.
Danai Ruangsorn, Director-General of the Department of Airports, said the DOA had previously introduced measures to promote the opening of domestic routes in 2025, including service fee reductions for new routes and new airlines.
The measures led airlines to open new routes, including:
The DOA will consider extending the use of the measures again, as well as measures to encourage the opening of international routes.
It also has measures to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, reducing the cost burden for airline operators during the crisis.
Initially, the DOA will offer a 50% discount on aircraft parking charges to airlines flying to and parking at airports under the DOA for six months, effective from June 1 to November 30.
In addition, talks were held with EZY Airline to support airlines with the potential and readiness to open services, promote air travel for people in all regions, and especially make use of DOA airports that currently have no commercial flights, to facilitate travel and create opportunities for people to access services more widely.
Under EZY Airline’s 2026 operating plan, services will begin with a 12-seat Cessna Caravan small aircraft, comprising:
The Suvarnabhumi – Hua Hin route in June 2026
The Chiang Mai – Pai, Chiang Mai – Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai – Phitsanulok routes in July 2026
At the same time, discussions were held with LTU ASIA Aviation Services (LAAS), the representative of SAS, or Scandinavian Airlines (SK/SAS), which is preparing to launch services to Thailand on the Copenhagen – Krabi (KBV) route in the Northern Winter Schedule 2026/27.
It will operate up to two flights per week, with services planned to begin from December 9 onwards.