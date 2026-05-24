Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2026
Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

The Department of Airports is considering renewed incentives, including a 50% aircraft parking charge discount for airlines using its airports.

  • Thailand's Transport Ministry is offering incentives to airlines to establish new domestic and international routes to airports in secondary cities, aiming to stimulate tourism and local economies.
  • Specific support measures include service fee reductions for new routes and a temporary 50% discount on aircraft parking charges at airports managed by the Department of Airports (DOA).
  • The policy has already resulted in airlines like Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air, and Thai AirAsia opening new routes to destinations such as Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Future plans include new services by EZY Airline to destinations like Hua Hin and Pai starting in 2026, and a new international route from Copenhagen to Krabi by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Transport Minister, said he had held talks with the Airlines Association of Thailand to promote and support flights to airports operated by the Department of Airports (DOA).

Most of these are regional airports in the North, Northeast and South, and currently have the capacity to handle flights and passengers.

The talks were part of a policy to stimulate tourism in secondary cities. The Transport Ministry has offered various incentives to airlines that open services to DOA airports.

These would not only help reduce airlines’ costs but also create more convenient and accessible travel options for the public, with direct benefits for income distribution and the strengthening of regional grassroots economies.

Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

He asked airlines to consider opening new routes, both domestic and international, and increasing the number of flights to major and secondary-city destinations, including both scheduled (regular) and charter flights, to give passengers more options and stimulate the air travel economy.

Danai Ruangsorn, Director-General of the Department of Airports, said the DOA had previously introduced measures to promote the opening of domestic routes in 2025, including service fee reductions for new routes and new airlines.

The measures led airlines to open new routes, including:

  • Thai Lion Air on the Don Mueang – Nakhon Phanom route
  • Thai Vietjet Air on the Suvarnabhumi – Nakhon Si Thammarat route
  • Thai AirAsia on routes from Suvarnabhumi to Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport, Buri Ram and Narathiwat, among others

The DOA will consider extending the use of the measures again, as well as measures to encourage the opening of international routes.

It also has measures to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, reducing the cost burden for airline operators during the crisis.

Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

Initially, the DOA will offer a 50% discount on aircraft parking charges to airlines flying to and parking at airports under the DOA for six months, effective from June 1 to November 30.

In addition, talks were held with EZY Airline to support airlines with the potential and readiness to open services, promote air travel for people in all regions, and especially make use of DOA airports that currently have no commercial flights, to facilitate travel and create opportunities for people to access services more widely.

Under EZY Airline’s 2026 operating plan, services will begin with a 12-seat Cessna Caravan small aircraft, comprising:

The Suvarnabhumi – Hua Hin route in June 2026

The Chiang Mai – Pai, Chiang Mai – Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai – Phitsanulok routes in July 2026

At the same time, discussions were held with LTU ASIA Aviation Services (LAAS), the representative of SAS, or Scandinavian Airlines (SK/SAS), which is preparing to launch services to Thailand on the Copenhagen – Krabi (KBV) route in the Northern Winter Schedule 2026/27.

It will operate up to two flights per week, with services planned to begin from December 9 onwards.

Thailand backs new regional airport routes for secondary cities

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