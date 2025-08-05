Thailand ranks first globally for gender equality in women's education

This year, the report assessed gender equality in 148 countries, representing about two-thirds of the world. However, no country has achieved full gender equality yet. Iceland remains the top-ranking nation with a score of 92.6%, holding the top spot for 16 consecutive years.

Thailand scored 72.0% in the Global Gender Gap Index 2025, meaning it has closed about 72% of the gender gap. There remains a 28% gap to address, ranking Thailand 66th globally and 3rd in ASEAN, following the Philippines and Singapore.

Chulalongkorn University’s report highlights Thailand’s progress in several areas, particularly education and women’s health. Key findings include:

Thailand ranks first globally for gender equality in education, with a perfect score of 1.000.

In health and survival, Thailand scored 0.977, placing it 29th globally and first in the ASEAN region.

Economic participation and opportunity scored 0.786, ranking Thailand 17th globally and 3rd in ASEAN.

Political empowerment scored 0.786, placing it 105th globally and 5th in the region.

Overall, Thailand’s score increased to 0.728, moving up from last year’s position at 66th globally and 3rd in ASEAN.