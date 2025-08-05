Thailand ranks first globally for gender equality in women's education

The report, published by Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), emphasises that "gender equality is not only a societal issue but also a crucial strategy for national economic development."
First launched in 2006, the Global Gender Gap Report has been the longest-running assessment of progress in closing gender gaps worldwide. Released annually, it evaluates gender equality across four main dimensions:
This year, the report assessed gender equality in 148 countries, representing about two-thirds of the world. However, no country has achieved full gender equality yet. Iceland remains the top-ranking nation with a score of 92.6%, holding the top spot for 16 consecutive years.
Thailand scored 72.0% in the Global Gender Gap Index 2025, meaning it has closed about 72% of the gender gap. There remains a 28% gap to address, ranking Thailand 66th globally and 3rd in ASEAN, following the Philippines and Singapore.
Chulalongkorn University’s report highlights Thailand’s progress in several areas, particularly education and women’s health. Key findings include:
Overall, Thailand’s score increased to 0.728, moving up from last year’s position at 66th globally and 3rd in ASEAN.
Despite ranking first in education and showing strong potential, women in Thailand still face fewer opportunities in leadership roles at the policy level, suggesting that capability alone is insufficient when opportunities and power remain limited.
The report further reveals Thailand’s strengths in gender equality, particularly in education at all levels and women’s health, which is considered among the best in the world. Women’s participation in the economy has also continued to rise, although Thailand’s global ranking slipped one place from 65th in 2024.
However, challenges remain, such as increasing the representation of women in leadership roles and political participation (even though Thailand has a female prime minister).
There is a need for further development in support systems and environments that enable women's potential. Closing the gender gap is essential for fostering innovation, growth, and social cohesion in a sustainable manner for Thailand.