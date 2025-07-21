Transforming Lives Through Vocational Education: Bosch Thailand and Primavera Celebrate a Decade of Impact

Pattaya, Thailand – As Primavera marks its 35th anniversary in 2025, Bosch Thailand joins in celebrating a decade-long collaboration dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through vocational education. Together with the Hand to Hand Foundation (H2H) and the Skills for Life Foundation (S4L), this partnership continues to shape brighter futures by equipping young people with the skills needed for sustainable, independent lives.
Primavera—a charitable organization founded by Bosch associates—and Bosch Thailand have been working hand in hand since 2015 to ensure that children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds are not only educated but also empowered with practical, career-oriented skills. H2H focuses on nurturing children from early childhood through university, with an emphasis on education and community welfare. S4L concentrates on uplifting hill tribe youth by providing access to vocational training and higher education. Despite their different approaches, both foundations share a common goal: to end the poverty cycle by enabling long-term self-sufficiency.
Rather than scale, the collaboration emphasizes depth—prioritizing quality education and individual support. To date, H2H has supported approximately 230 students, while S4L has helped over 100 young people complete vocational or university degrees. Many graduates remain engaged with the foundations, offering mentorship and support to the next generation—a testament to the initiative’s lasting impact.
The partnership is further strengthened by the volunteer spirit of Bosch associates, whose time, knowledge, and personal involvement have brought lasting meaning to the initiative. Their contributions help translate financial support into real, measurable progress in the lives of young people.
One standout example of this collaborative spirit is the STEM toy initiative—a creative, pay-it-forward program that brought together both foundations. Bosch Thailand facilitated a “Train-the-Trainer” workshop and provided essential tools. With guidance from Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, S4L students designed and produced educational soft toys, later donated to children at H2H. In return, H2H raised funds to support the continued production of the toys—demonstrating how collaboration can multiply impact across communities.
Vijay Ratnaparkhe, regional president of Bosch ASEAN, added, “Empowering communities is core to how Bosch engages across the region. Our collaboration with Primavera, H2H, and S4L shows how business, civil society, and individuals can come together to create lasting social value.”
“At Bosch, we believe that sustainable change stems from meaningful partnerships and long-term commitments,” said Joseph Hong, managing director of Bosch Thailand. “The synergy between H2H and S4L reflects the transformative power of education and skill-building. We are proud to support and grow with them on this journey.”
As Primavera celebrates 35 years of creating opportunities for disadvantaged children worldwide, its partnership with Bosch Thailand and the two foundations stands as a powerful example of enduring, values-driven corporate citizenship—where skill development, empathy, and shared purpose converge to help youth break free from poverty and shape their own futures.
About Primavera
Primavera is a charitable organization founded by Bosch associates to support disadvantaged children worldwide. Through employee-driven initiatives and fundraising, Primavera provides financial aid to educational programs, vocational training, and healthcare projects—ensuring sustainable, long-term impact on children's lives.