Transforming Lives Through Vocational Education: Bosch Thailand and Primavera Celebrate a Decade of Impact

Primavera—a charitable organization founded by Bosch associates—and Bosch Thailand have been working hand in hand since 2015 to ensure that children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds are not only educated but also empowered with practical, career-oriented skills. H2H focuses on nurturing children from early childhood through university, with an emphasis on education and community welfare. S4L concentrates on uplifting hill tribe youth by providing access to vocational training and higher education. Despite their different approaches, both foundations share a common goal: to end the poverty cycle by enabling long-term self-sufficiency.

Rather than scale, the collaboration emphasizes depth—prioritizing quality education and individual support. To date, H2H has supported approximately 230 students, while S4L has helped over 100 young people complete vocational or university degrees. Many graduates remain engaged with the foundations, offering mentorship and support to the next generation—a testament to the initiative’s lasting impact.

The partnership is further strengthened by the volunteer spirit of Bosch associates, whose time, knowledge, and personal involvement have brought lasting meaning to the initiative. Their contributions help translate financial support into real, measurable progress in the lives of young people.