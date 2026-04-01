Korean Air to enter ‘emergency management’ mode from April 1 as jet fuel costs surge

Korean Air, South Korea’s flag carrier and largest airline, is set to move into emergency management mode from April 1, 2026, as soaring oil prices linked to the Iran war drive up costs, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.

According to the memo reviewed by Reuters, the airline expects that if high oil prices persist, there could be significant disruption to its annual business targets, prompting the switch to an emergency operating system and phased response measures tied to oil price levels.

Reuters reported Korean Air is forecasting April fuel costs of around 450 US cents per gallon, far above the 220 cents per gallon assumed in its business plan, sharply increasing its monthly cost burden.

Fuel surcharges for flights departing South Korea in April are also expected to rise steeply, with surcharges on routes from Incheon to New York and Incheon to Chicago increasing by more than 200%, while surcharges on Incheon to London and Incheon to Paris are expected to climb by nearly 250%.