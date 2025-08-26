Korean Air announces biggest-ever order for 103 Boeing jets

The announcement covers an estimated $36.5 billion in orders for 103 Boeing jets, including 737 MAX 10s, 777-9s and 787s, along with a separate $13.7 billion arrangement with GE for engines and servicing. About four-fifths of the new aircraft are expected to replace ageing planes, with the remainder aimed at supporting network expansion.
CEO Cho Won-tae said the move would enable Korean Air to expand services across the United States and Latin America, stressing that the company maintained confidence in Boeing despite its recent troubles.
Boeing described the deal as key to Korean Air’s integration with Asiana Airlines, acquired last year. “As Korean Air transitions to a larger unified carrier, we are committed to supporting its growth with one of the most efficient fleets in the world,” said Stephanie Pope, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
The announcement follows a trend in which countries negotiating trade agreements with the Trump administration have unveiled major Boeing orders. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed the Korean plan as a boost to US aerospace exports and domestic manufacturing.
The airline emphasised that the new package is separate from a previous 2023 commitment to buy 20 Boeing 777-9s and 20 Boeing 787-10s, with options for additional aircraft.
Korean Air, founded in 1969 and a founding member of SkyTeam, is currently undergoing a rebranding following its merger with Asiana.
