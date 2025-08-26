Korean Air announces biggest-ever order for 103 Boeing jets

The announcement covers an estimated $36.5 billion in orders for 103 Boeing jets, including 737 MAX 10s, 777-9s and 787s, along with a separate $13.7 billion arrangement with GE for engines and servicing. About four-fifths of the new aircraft are expected to replace ageing planes, with the remainder aimed at supporting network expansion.

CEO Cho Won-tae said the move would enable Korean Air to expand services across the United States and Latin America, stressing that the company maintained confidence in Boeing despite its recent troubles.