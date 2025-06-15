India orders inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

The aviation regulator had on Friday ordered Air India to conduct additional maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft equipped with GEnx engines, including assessments of certain take-off parameters, electronic engine control tests and engine fuel-related checks.

"We have also given the order to do the extended surveillance of the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian fleet," aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters in New Delhi.

"Eight have already been inspected, and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done."

He did not say whether government officials will be involved in the inspections.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board bound for Britain's Gatwick Airport began losing height seconds after take-off on Thursday and erupted in a fireball as it hit buildings below, in what has been the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Air India operates 33 Boeing 787s, while rival airline IndiGo has one, according to data from Flightradar24.

IndiGo did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Air India said it is currently completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian regulator, adding that "some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes."