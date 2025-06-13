British man survives Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, seated in 11A

The Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff while en route to London, United Kingdom.
The incident resulted in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew members. However, the airline later confirmed that there was one survivor, identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old man.
He was seated in 11A, a window seat on the left side in the front row of the economy class, located just behind the emergency exit door.
“Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying in an interview at the hospital where he was being treated.
According to a report by Kom Chad Luek, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most advanced aircraft ever produced. The majority of its structure is made from lightweight carbon fibre composites, which are highly durable.
So far, Boeing has delivered 50 of these aircraft to airlines worldwide, with 800 more on order. However, various technical issues have significantly damaged the image and confidence in this aircraft model.
Thai actor and singer Ruangsak "James" Loychusak expressed his shock on Friday after learning that the sole survivor of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad was seated in 11A—the same seat he was in when he survived a crash in 1998.
In a Facebook post, he wrote, "The sole survivor of the plane crash in India sat in the same seat as me—11A. #Chilling."
This revelation brought back memories of the tragic event on December 11, 1998, when a Thai Airways Airbus A310-300, en route from Bangkok to Surat Thani, crashed violently into the ground.
The aircraft lost control, hitting parts of an air traffic control tower before crashing into a rubber plantation. The crash resulted in 101 fatalities and 45 injuries. Ruangsak was one of the miraculous survivors of this horrifying incident.
The coincidence of both survivors being seated in 11A has caused a stir, with many expressing astonishment over the eerie similarity and the incredible twist of fate.