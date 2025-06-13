British man survives Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, seated in 11A

He was seated in 11A, a window seat on the left side in the front row of the economy class, located just behind the emergency exit door.

“Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying in an interview at the hospital where he was being treated.

According to a report by Kom Chad Luek, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most advanced aircraft ever produced. The majority of its structure is made from lightweight carbon fibre composites, which are highly durable.

So far, Boeing has delivered 50 of these aircraft to airlines worldwide, with 800 more on order. However, various technical issues have significantly damaged the image and confidence in this aircraft model.