One survivor found among 242 on board Air India flight

It was the first crash for the Dreamliner, a wide-body airliner that began flying commercially in 2011, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. The plane that crashed on Thursday flew for the first time in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, Flightradar24 said.

CRASH JUST AFTER TAKE-OFF

CCTV footage showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge fireball could be seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses.

"My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed," Poonam Patel, a relative of one of the passengers, told news agency ANI at the government hospital in Ahmedabad.

Ramila, the mother of a student at the medical college, told ANI her son had gone to the hostel for his lunch break when the plane crashed. "My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," she said.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad Airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39pm. (0809 GMT). It made a Mayday call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response from the aircraft.

US aerospace safety consultant Anthony Brickhouse said one problematic sign from videos of the aircraft was that the landing gear was down at a phase of flight when it would typically be up.

"If you didn't know what was happening, you would think that plane was on approach to a runway," Brickhouse said.

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

"The government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail," he added.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a note to employees that was seen by Reuters that he and the head of Boeing's commercial aeroplane division had cancelled plans to attend next week's Paris Air Show, the industry's biggest event of the year.

Before Thursday's crash, Ortberg was heading to Paris, having made considerable progress on his efforts to rebuild trust in the company following multiple production and safety crises in recent years.

Now, a team of Boeing experts is ready to go to India to help investigators there, he said.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the investigation would take time and expressed "deep sorrow" about the incident.

Boeing's shares fell 5% in the crash's wake.

Aircraft engine-maker GE Aerospace said that it would put a team together to go to India and analyse cockpit data, India's CNBC TV18 reported.

The US transportation secretary said the Federal Aviation Administration was working with Boeing and GE in the investigation.

Britain was also working with Indian authorities to establish the facts around the crash and to provide support to those involved, the country's foreign office said.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. "It is heartbreaking beyond words." Gujarat is Modi's home state.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said images of the crash were "devastating". A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles was also being kept updated.

US President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible".

INDIA'S FIRST CRASH SINCE 2020

Ahmedabad Airport, which suspended all flight operations after the crash, said it was operational again but with limited flights. The airport is operated by India's Adani Group conglomerate.

The last fatal plane crash in India, the world's third-largest aviation market and its fastest-growing, was in 2020 and involved Air India Express, the airline's low-cost arm.

The airline's Boeing 737 overshot a "tabletop" runway in southern India, skidded and plunged into a valley, crashing nose-first into the ground and killing 21 people.

The formerly state-owned Air India was taken over by the Indian conglomerate Tata Group in 2022 and merged with Vistara, a joint venture between the group and Singapore Airlines, in 2024.

Reuters