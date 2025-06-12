More than 100 killed as Air India plane with 242 on board crashes near Ahmedabad

The plane was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a residential area near the airport.

More than 100 bodies, most of them badly charred, had been brought to the local government hospital for autopsy, police said.

"The building on which it has crashed is a doctors' hostel... we have cleared almost 70% to 80% of the area and will clear the rest soon," a senior police officer told reporters.

Parts of the plane's body were scattered around the building into which it crashed, photographs and videos from the area showed. The tail of the plane was stuck on top of the building.

India's CNN News-18 TV channel said the plane crashed on top of the dining area of the state-run B.J. Medical College hostel, killing many medical students as well.

The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian, Air India said.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.