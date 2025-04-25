Hua Hin plane crash update: One pilot survives, 5 confirmed dead

An initial RTP statement reported that all six police officers on board had been confirmed dead. However, RTP spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong later updated that one pilot, Pol Capt Chaturong Watthanapraisarn, survived the crash and is currently being treated at Hua Hin Hospital.
Chaturong remains in critical condition but is showing vital signs, the spokesperson said.
At 8:15 AM of April 25, the RTP’s Twin Otter light aircraft, serial number 36964, crashed into the sea approximately 100 metres from the shore, near the Cha-am–Hua Hin border. The aircraft was on a weather reconnaissance mission in preparation for a parachute training exercise for the Naresuan Paratrooper Police Unit, Achayon added.
The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of five officers at the scene. One officer was critically injured and transported to Hua Hin Hospital, where he was initially reported to have succumbed to his injuries.
The six officers on board have been identified as follows:
Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, inspected the crash site on Friday. He ordered full support for the families of the deceased and directed that dignified funeral rites be arranged. He also called for a prompt and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash and prevent similar incidents in the future.
"Based on the nature of the crash, it appears the aircraft was deliberately tilted to the left to avoid a more serious disaster, as crashing to the right would have meant hitting nearby residential areas. I am confident the pilot intentionally steered the plane toward the sea," Kitrat said, noting that the aircraft was operated by highly experienced, flight instructor-level pilots.
Kitrat added that aerial support teams from the Border Patrol Police and the Police Aviation Division will carry out the aircraft salvage operation, which is expected to take approximately one day.