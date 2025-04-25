Hua Hin plane crash update: One pilot survives, 5 confirmed dead

An initial RTP statement reported that all six police officers on board had been confirmed dead. However, RTP spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong later updated that one pilot, Pol Capt Chaturong Watthanapraisarn, survived the crash and is currently being treated at Hua Hin Hospital.

Chaturong remains in critical condition but is showing vital signs, the spokesperson said.

At 8:15 AM of April 25, the RTP’s Twin Otter light aircraft, serial number 36964, crashed into the sea approximately 100 metres from the shore, near the Cha-am–Hua Hin border. The aircraft was on a weather reconnaissance mission in preparation for a parachute training exercise for the Naresuan Paratrooper Police Unit, Achayon added.

The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of five officers at the scene. One officer was critically injured and transported to Hua Hin Hospital, where he was initially reported to have succumbed to his injuries.