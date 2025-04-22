Delta plane suffers engine fire in Orlando, forcing evacuation

The Airbus A330 was set to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire around 11.15am EDT. The FAA said it will investigate.

The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about US aviation safety, including the January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people.

Delta said Flight 1213 had 282 passengers and 12 crew members, and there were no initial reports of injuries. Delta flight crews "followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed."