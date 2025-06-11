India’s extreme poverty rate declines from 27.1% in 2011-12 to 5.3% in 2022-23: World Bank

Data from the World Bank shows that India’s extreme poverty rate declined from 27.1% in 2011-12 to 5.3% in 2022-23. The development comes as the World Bank has revised upwards its threshold poverty line to $3 per day. India has lifted 171 million people from extreme poverty in the decade between 2011-12 and 2022-23, as per the International Financial Institutions.

In contrast, nearly 45% of Pakistan’s population lives in poverty, with 16.5% classified as living in extreme poverty, as per the report.