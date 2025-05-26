Global rice production forecast for 2024/25 raised to record high

According to the Rice Outlook: April 2025 report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global ending stocks for 2024/25 have been increased by 1.7 million tonnes from the previous forecast, reaching 183.2 million tonnes. These stock revisions are largely concentrated in Southeast Asia, with upward adjustments for Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

India accounts for the bulk of the year-on-year increase in global ending stocks, with its reserves up by 1.5 million tonnes compared to the previous year. China's ending stocks for 2024/25 are projected to remain unchanged at 103.5 million tonnes—the largest in the world—comprising 56% of total global rice stocks.