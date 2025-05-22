Yingluck’s lawyers push for retrial in rice pledging case fight

Norawit recalled that at the time of the May 22, 2014 coup, there were approximately 18.9 million tons of rice remaining in government warehouses. According to the Ministry of Finance’s order, if the government managed to sell this rice at prices higher than the valuation used to close the rice pledging accounts, the proceeds could offset Yingluck’s liability.

“Currently, this rice has all been sold under the current government at about 25 baht per kilogram. The sales revenue is estimated at around 250 billion baht. When offset against the 10 billion baht liability, Yingluck might not have to pay anything at all,” Norawit said.

He added that this rice sale constitutes new evidence. “We have tried to submit this in the case, but since fact-finding had concluded, the court did not accept it. However, it is new evidence, and our legal team will discuss whether to file a retrial request. We will pursue this to the fullest to seek justice for the former Prime Minister,” Norawit said.

Norawit also noted that a retrial request must be filed within 90 days under Section 75 of the Administrative Procedure Act. If the court refuses to reopen the case, the matter will be final, but “we will do our best to fight for justice.” He has not yet reported this development to Yingluck.

He acknowledged that between 2015 and 2019, some good-quality rice was downgraded and sold as spoiled rice, fetching only 3-5 baht per kilogram, much lower than the 18 baht per kilogram achieved under Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, which generated about 10 billion baht. Overall, more than 200 billion baht worth of rice has been sold.