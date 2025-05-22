Yingluck speaks out after court orders over 10 billion baht compensation

Yingluck emphasised her position as a victim of political injustice, stating, "I am being held responsible for a debt I did not create... I was the head of the executive branch, forced to bear liabilities caused by operational officials, in which I had no direct involvement."

She noted that the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders ruled in her case that she was only negligent in managing the rice pledging scheme.

Yingluck said her government was determined to help impoverished farmers sell their produce at higher prices, ensuring they had enough to live on and could afford to send their children to school. Many farming families benefited from the program.

However, she added, "If policies like this are accused of causing damage, who will dare to propose policies to help people lacking economic opportunities in the future?"

She also stated, "I had no intention to cause harm to the project. Each step involved multiple agencies and personnel with hierarchical bureaucratic oversight, and it was not within the executive leader’s role to interfere in the details. Yet, I alone am held responsible for the damages. If this is what is called justice, it is very difficult for me to understand or accept."