Yingluck’s assets revealed after court orders 10bn baht payout

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Thursday, May 22, 2025, that Yingluck Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, must pay compensation amounting to 10.03 billion baht for allowing corruption in the rice pledging scheme and neglecting to prevent the resulting damage to the government.
This significantly reduces the original Ministry of Finance order requiring compensation of 35.7 billion baht.
An examination of Yingluck’s asset and liability declarations submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on the occasion of her one-year departure from office on May 6, 2015, revealed the following:
As a Member of Parliament on August 2, 2011, Yingluck declared assets worth 547 million baht. In her latest submission on May 6, 2015, one year after leaving the premiership, she declared assets totalling 579 million baht.
Regarding bank accounts, she held a total of 16 accounts: seven with Bangkok Bank, four with Kasikorn Bank, three with UOB Bank, and two with Thanachart Securities, with combined deposits exceeding 24 million baht.
Her most valuable assets were buildings and structures valued at over 162 million baht. The highest-valued property was her family home in Soi Nawamin 111, appraised at 110 million baht.
Next in value were 14 land plots totalling approximately 117 million baht, followed by investments worth 115 million baht, and loans amounting to 108 million baht.
Yingluck’s asset declarations also included 1.5 million baht belonging to her son, Suppasek Amornchat.
As for income after leaving office, Yingluck reported annual earnings of 9.5 million baht, mainly from dividends in various companies she holds shares in, such as SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited and several investment funds totaling about 4 million baht; interest income of 2.3 million baht; rental income over 800,000 baht; and other sources, including a retirement fund as a former MP amounting to 300,000 baht.