Yingluck’s assets revealed after court orders 10bn baht payout

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Thursday, May 22, 2025, that Yingluck Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, must pay compensation amounting to 10.03 billion baht for allowing corruption in the rice pledging scheme and neglecting to prevent the resulting damage to the government.

This significantly reduces the original Ministry of Finance order requiring compensation of 35.7 billion baht.

An examination of Yingluck’s asset and liability declarations submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on the occasion of her one-year departure from office on May 6, 2015, revealed the following: