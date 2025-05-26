Ship carrying 640 containers and hazardous chemical sinks off India

All 24 crew members of the Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA 3 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the navy.

The 184-metre-long ship was en route to Kochi from Vizhinjam port.

It began tilting on Saturday, about 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

Coast guard patrol ships and the merchant vessels MV Han Yi and MSC Silver 2 were diverted to assist the capsized vessel, which sank due to flooding around 7.50 am on Sunday, according to an Indian Defence Ministry statement.