Increase in northern Thai ship traffic to China is coming: Official

Cross-border trade in Chiang Rai amounted to an estimated 100 billion baht last year, according to the Foreign Ministry. The port sits where the Kok and Mekong Rivers join, providing shippers with access to Laos and Myanmar and boasts the most direct route to China’s southern provinces.

“Usually, exports have moved on the roads, but lately, the highways have fallen into disrepair, travel time is longer and it’s more expensive to move that way. We see shipping by boat as a viable solution for shippers looking to export to China,” said Jakkapong.

“We’re currently talking to our Chinese counterparts to streamline the process for Thai exporters once their products dock at Chinese ports”.