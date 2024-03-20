Increase in northern Thai ship traffic to China is coming: Official
Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee visited Chiang Saen Port on Monday, highlighting its importance for the lower Mekong region.
Cross-border trade in Chiang Rai amounted to an estimated 100 billion baht last year, according to the Foreign Ministry. The port sits where the Kok and Mekong Rivers join, providing shippers with access to Laos and Myanmar and boasts the most direct route to China’s southern provinces.
“Usually, exports have moved on the roads, but lately, the highways have fallen into disrepair, travel time is longer and it’s more expensive to move that way. We see shipping by boat as a viable solution for shippers looking to export to China,” said Jakkapong.
“We’re currently talking to our Chinese counterparts to streamline the process for Thai exporters once their products dock at Chinese ports”.
The Mekong River straddles much of Thailand’s Northeastern and Northern provinces. It runs from its source in the Tibetan plateau, and empties into the sea in southern Vietnam. Historically, the river was a prolific drug trafficking route, with the Golden Triangle just 21km upriver from Chiang Saen port.
Visa diplomacy
The Deputy Foreign Minister also spoke to the current state of the Thai passport, after rumours circulated online that Japan was considering ending its visa waiver.
“99% of Thai visitors to Japan do not overstay their visa,” said Jakkapong. While only one percent are overstayers, this number has increased. We’ll have to get into the weeds and see what kind of work they’re doing and how."
“We might ask Japan to simplify the application process for Thais seeking legal work in Japan. Our Japanese counterparts agree and are considering it."
Additionally, talks are also underway to waive the visa requirement for Thai travellers. That move would be part of a bigger push from the EU to foster closer ties with Southeast Asia. Europe has seen state visits from Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia as the union seeks further decoupling from China
“We’ve seen interest not only from the likes of France and Germany, but also from countries like Luxembourg,” Jakkapong added. “Of course these multilateral agreements will take time but its something the government with continue to push. Whether its through the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, or myself, we will continue to bring this point up on our visits”.