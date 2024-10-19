Port Authority ships in THB16.75 billion revenue in 2024

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) on Friday reported revenue of 16.75 billion baht in fiscal year 2024, a billion baht higher than in the previous fiscal year.
PAT recorded a profit of 7.47 billion baht this fiscal year, increasing from 6.66 billion baht year on year. This has enabled the authority to contribute a total of 5.85 billion baht as state revenue.
PAT said the increasing revenue is in line with the continued rising of containers from marine shipping that ports in Thailand have been handling. The Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province alone recorded total containers in FY2024 at 9.46 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), increasing from the previous year at 8.67 million TEU.
With growing revenue, the PAT has set five key investment projects to further improve its operations, as follows:
1. Development of dry port
2. Development of a road linking Bangkok Port and Bang Na – at Narong Expressway (S1)
3. Improvement of Bangkok Port’s East Port into a semi-automatic port
4. Development of product distribution centre at Bangkok Port
5. Development of a smart community at Bangkok Port.
The PAT also expects to finish drafting the plan for the redevelopment of Bangkok Port, also known as Khlong Toei Port, before the end of this year, as it essentially involves revising the plan drafted in 2019.
The 2019 redevelopment draft divides the 2,353 rai (376.48 hectares) of Bangkok Port into seven parts:
1. Customs areas under PAT at 943.2 rai (150.91ha)
2. Non-customs areas to be used by PAT, 149.2 rai (23.87ha)
3. Areas reserved for government agencies, 150.2 rai (24.03ha)
4. Areas to be rented by government agencies, 152.2 rai (24.35ha)
5. Areas to be rented to private companies, 521.16 rai (83.38ha)
6. Slum communities, 232.1 rai (37.13ha)
7. Public transport route, 203.1 rai (32.49ha)
The PAT’s redevelopment committee would also consider a proposal by Khlong Toei communities that 20% of the port areas, or around 500 rai (80ha), should be reserved for residential areas.