Malaysia committed to purchase 30 more Boeing aircraft worth US$9.5bil from US

He said the purchase of the additional aircraft was part of reciprocal negotiations between Malaysia and the United States (US).

"In addressing the trade deficit with the US, the government will make major procurements, including the purchase of Boeing aircraft. Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is committed to purchasing 30 Boeing aircraft valued at US$9.5 billion in the first phase and an additional 30 Boeing aircraft valued at US$9.5 billion for the second phase,” he said during a special press conference regarding the tariff announcement by the United States.