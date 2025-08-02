Malaysia committed to purchase 30 more Boeing aircraft worth US$9.5bil from US

He said the purchase of the additional aircraft was part of reciprocal negotiations between Malaysia and the United States (US).
"In addressing the trade deficit with the US, the government will make major procurements, including the purchase of Boeing aircraft. Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is committed to purchasing 30 Boeing aircraft valued at US$9.5 billion in the first phase and an additional 30 Boeing aircraft valued at US$9.5 billion for the second phase,” he said during a special press conference regarding the tariff announcement by the United States.
The US had earlier announced a reduction in tariffs on Malaysian exports to 19 % from the announced 25 %.
Previously, MAG had announced the purchase of new Boeing aircraft to strengthen Malaysia's position as a major player in the global aviation industry.
MAG had announced the acquisition of 30 new aircraft directly from Boeing as part of its aircraft modernisation strategy.
The order includes 18 Boeing 737-8s and 12 Boeing 737-10s powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines with an option for 30 more 737s.
The orders for hundreds of Boeing jets were announced through deals with Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh and other countries as part of negotiations to reduce US tariffs.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network