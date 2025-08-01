Cambodia to buy Boeing 737 Max aircraft in deal with the US for reduced tariffs

Cambodia has reached a trade deal with the United States following discussions led by Sun Chanthol, the Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia. According to Bloomberg, the agreement will see Cambodia eliminate import tariffs on US goods and commit to purchasing up to 20 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Cambodia's national airline, Air Cambodia, is currently negotiating to acquire 10 planes, with an option for an additional 10. However, no specific details regarding the pricing or delivery timeline have been disclosed.

Sun Chanthol explained that the Cambodian government had agreed to eliminate import tariffs, bringing them down to zero. He noted that the move is part of efforts to address non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and other obstacles, as emphasised by the US during trade discussions.

The deal comes after the Trump administration had imposed a 19% reciprocal tariff on goods from Cambodia and Thailand. This is a reduction from the 36% tariff initially proposed, following Trump's threats to block trade agreements due to the severe border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia.