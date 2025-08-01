How Cambodia negotiated a new trade deal with the US

The influential US media outlet, The New York Times, reported on Wednesday, July 30, citing US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, that a new tariff agreement has been reached with Thailand and Cambodia. The deal follows President Trump’s threat to end negotiations with both countries if they failed to cease military conflicts.

Lutnick did not provide specific details regarding the new tariff rates in his interview with Fox News, only stating, "You know what we did today? We made a trade deal with Cambodia and Thailand."