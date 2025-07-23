Education Ministry authorises school closures due to storm Wipha

The Education Ministry has instructed regional education offices and schools likely to be affected by storm Wipha to take precautionary measures and has authorised school closures to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.
Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the ministry had directed education zone offices and schools in the upper Northeast and the North to prepare for the heavy rainfall expected from the downgraded storm.
As of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Tropical Storm Wipha had weakened significantly and was downgraded to a tropical depression over Xiangkhouang province in Laos. It is expected to weaken further into an active low-pressure system.
Despite this weakening, Thailand continues to face significant impacts due to the intensified southwest monsoon influenced by the storm.
According to Anukool, the ministry instructed all schools in areas forecast to experience heavy rain to move essential items to upper floors in anticipation of flash floods.
He added that schools had also been ordered to implement safety measures to protect students, teachers, and personnel.
Schools located along the projected path of the low-pressure system have been granted autonomy to cancel classes without prior approval.
Furthermore, schools were instructed to trim tree branches in advance to prevent strong winds from toppling trees and causing damage.
They were also advised to coordinate with the Provincial Electricity Authority to help prevent power outages caused by flooding.