Education Ministry authorises school closures due to storm Wipha

The Education Ministry has instructed regional education offices and schools likely to be affected by storm Wipha to take precautionary measures and has authorised school closures to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the ministry had directed education zone offices and schools in the upper Northeast and the North to prepare for the heavy rainfall expected from the downgraded storm.

As of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Tropical Storm Wipha had weakened significantly and was downgraded to a tropical depression over Xiangkhouang province in Laos. It is expected to weaken further into an active low-pressure system.