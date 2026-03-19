Pheu Thai’s new reality as coalition partner: cabinet quota tensions, Paetongtarn seen as party power hub

Thailand’s political chessboard has shifted from a “lead party” to a “supporting core”, leaving Pheu Thai Party facing a difficult task in rebuilding its standing and popularity. After deciding to join the “blue” government, the only clear path for Pheu Thai’s “red camp” ministers is to deliver results that are visible and measurable.

The ministerial quota of “five ministers plus three deputy ministers” has become Pheu Thai’s key stake in joining a Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition. It also places the Shinawatra family in a constrained position, shifting from being “the chooser” to being “chosen”, as political leverage is no longer what it once was.

Previously, there were reports that Somsak Thepsuthin and Suriya Juangroongruangkit were being blocked from cabinet roles in an Anutin cabinet by senior figures in the blue camp.

However, Pheu Thai held firm, insisting it would select its own ministerial candidates—forcing the blue camp to step back. Yet with more names than available seats, only Suriya is now seen as safely in, while Somsak is widely viewed as at high risk of missing out.