Anutin declares 291-seat coalition as Pheu Thai submits House deputy nominee

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Thursday that the ruling coalition had effectively been finalised at around 291 seats, stressing that the government would not include the Klatham Party or the Democrat Party. Meanwhile, Julapun Amornvivat declined to confirm whether Lertsak Phattanachaikul, the MP for Loei, would be nominated as the second deputy House speaker, adding that the Pheu Thai Party had not yet finalised its cabinet quota.
The announcement came as Bhumjaithai MPs gathered for a party meeting on Thursday afternoon. Senior party figures and MPs gradually arrived at the party headquarters, while Anutin, the party leader, arrived at around 2pm.
At 2.15pm, Julapun Amornvivat, Pheu Thai’s leader, together with Chousak Sirinil, the party’s deputy leader, and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, a party-list MP, arrived at Bhumjaithai headquarters to discuss cooperation between the two parties.
Anutin greeted the delegation and jokingly remarked upon Julapun’s arrival: “Oh Nim, I’ve been waiting for you for quite a while.” The two then embraced, creating a friendly atmosphere before heading into a meeting room for talks.
According to reporters, Pheu Thai brought with it the name of its nominee for second deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, which it presented to Bhumjaithai for consideration. However, no ministerial nominees from the party were discussed at this stage.
Following the meeting, Anutin and Pheu Thai leaders held a joint press conference. Anutin said Pheu Thai had submitted the name of its candidate for the second deputy House speaker position so that Bhumjaithai could consider the nomination ahead of the opening of the parliamentary session on March 14. The first parliamentary meeting to elect the House speaker and deputy speakers is scheduled for March 15.
He added that leaders from both parties had also discussed the timeline for subsequent political steps, but said it was not yet the appropriate time to disclose details. The process must first proceed through parliamentary voting and the royal endorsement of the House speaker.
After that, the next step would be the nomination of a prime ministerial candidate. At present, Anutin said Bhumjaithai wished to inform the public that the coalition was essentially complete if the government were formed.
“The core parties are Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai, together with nine other parties. We have a suitable number of MPs to manage both legislative work and the administration of the country while serving the public,” he said.
Regarding the names of the House speaker and deputy speakers, Anutin said the candidates would be formally proposed to parliament in due course, noting that political etiquette required discretion. He added that the individuals involved would be experienced figures, ideally senior, who command respect among MPs and are familiar with parliamentary rules and legal procedures.
When asked whether the coalition had effectively been sealed at 291 seats, Anutin replied: “Around that number.”
Asked whether the Klatham Party might still be invited to join the government if it voted in support of the prime minister during the parliamentary vote, Anutin reiterated that the coalition lineup had already been completed.
Pressed on why the Klatham Party and Democrat Party were not included, he said the coalition already had a suitable number of MPs, which would make governing and parliamentary operations more manageable.
When asked if the deal had effectively been finalised, Anutin replied: “You could say that.”
Julapun was also asked whether Lertsak Phattanachaikul, MP for Loei, would be nominated as the second deputy House speaker. He declined to confirm the name, saying the decision would become clear when parliament votes on March 15.
“We have not announced the name yet. Please wait for the parliamentary process to proceed according to the proper steps,” he said.
Asked whether discussions had already moved ahead to the prime ministerial vote, despite the opposition preparing to challenge the incoming prime minister on several issues, Anutin said the government camp was confident that everything had been conducted in accordance with the law and the constitution.
“As MPs and public figures, we must always be ready to explain any concerns raised, whether from the opposition or anyone else,” he said.
Julapun also confirmed that during Thursday’s meeting Pheu Thai had only submitted the name for the deputy House speaker, and that no ministerial nominations had been presented.
Regarding cabinet appointments, he said the process must proceed step by step: first the election of the House speaker and deputy speakers, then the prime ministerial vote, after which discussions on the cabinet structure and ministerial nominations would follow.
He said Pheu Thai’s executive committee had already been assigned to manage the candidate selection process, but stressed that the allocation of cabinet quotas would be discussed later at the appropriate stage.
When asked about possible controversies surrounding ministerial candidates, Julapun said no names had yet been submitted, meaning no issues had arisen. Once the nominations are made, they will undergo background checks by 18 government agencies through the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.
Anutin added that the entire process would proceed strictly according to the constitution and the rulings of the Constitutional Court.
“All nominees must undergo screening by 18 agencies. If anyone does not meet the qualifications, they will simply not proceed,” he said.
He stressed that coalition parties had the right to nominate their representatives.