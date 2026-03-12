Anutin declares 291-seat coalition as Pheu Thai submits House deputy nominee

When asked whether the coalition had effectively been sealed at 291 seats, Anutin replied: “Around that number.”

Asked whether the Klatham Party might still be invited to join the government if it voted in support of the prime minister during the parliamentary vote, Anutin reiterated that the coalition lineup had already been completed.

Pressed on why the Klatham Party and Democrat Party were not included, he said the coalition already had a suitable number of MPs, which would make governing and parliamentary operations more manageable.

When asked if the deal had effectively been finalised, Anutin replied: “You could say that.”

Julapun was also asked whether Lertsak Phattanachaikul, MP for Loei, would be nominated as the second deputy House speaker. He declined to confirm the name, saying the decision would become clear when parliament votes on March 15.

“We have not announced the name yet. Please wait for the parliamentary process to proceed according to the proper steps,” he said.

Asked whether discussions had already moved ahead to the prime ministerial vote, despite the opposition preparing to challenge the incoming prime minister on several issues, Anutin said the government camp was confident that everything had been conducted in accordance with the law and the constitution.

“As MPs and public figures, we must always be ready to explain any concerns raised, whether from the opposition or anyone else,” he said.

Julapun also confirmed that during Thursday’s meeting Pheu Thai had only submitted the name for the deputy House speaker, and that no ministerial nominations had been presented.

Regarding cabinet appointments, he said the process must proceed step by step: first the election of the House speaker and deputy speakers, then the prime ministerial vote, after which discussions on the cabinet structure and ministerial nominations would follow.

He said Pheu Thai’s executive committee had already been assigned to manage the candidate selection process, but stressed that the allocation of cabinet quotas would be discussed later at the appropriate stage.

When asked about possible controversies surrounding ministerial candidates, Julapun said no names had yet been submitted, meaning no issues had arisen. Once the nominations are made, they will undergo background checks by 18 government agencies through the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

Anutin added that the entire process would proceed strictly according to the constitution and the rulings of the Constitutional Court.

“All nominees must undergo screening by 18 agencies. If anyone does not meet the qualifications, they will simply not proceed,” he said.

He stressed that coalition parties had the right to nominate their representatives.