From rural schoolteacher to House Speaker: The rise of Sophon Saram

Education

He graduated with a Bachelor of Education in elementary education from Buriram Teachers College.

Political career

Before entering politics, Sophon worked as a teacher.

He later decided to contest an election and was elected as a Buriram MP under the Chart Thai Party in 2001.

He then moved to the Thai Rak Thai Party in the 2005 election and to the People Power Party in the 2007 election. Sophon, a close associate of Newin Chidchob, later moved to the Bhumjaithai Party.

Sophon was appointed Deputy Minister of Transport in the government of Somchai Wongsawat and later Minister of Transport in the government of Abhisit Vejjajiva.

He also served as chairman of the Transport Committee during the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and in the government of Srettha Thavisin, he served as chairman of the Education Committee.

In 2010, Sophon was one of the ministers subjected to a no-confidence debate over the Purple Line rail project (Bang Sue-Bang Yai), worth 36.055 billion baht.

The opposition raised questions over the fact that the project had been reduced to only one scheme while retaining the same budget, and allegedly benefited two private firms, causing the state to lose more than 6 billion baht.

The result of the vote was that Sophon received 234 votes of confidence and 196 votes of no confidence, allowing him to survive the parliamentary consideration.

After stepping away from politics for a period and taking on a role in promoting the activities of the Anattaphon Saram Foundation at the community level, Sophon returned to public attention after being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in the government of Anutin Charnvirakul on September 19, 2025.

In the 2026 election, after the Bhumjaithai Party won 193 seats and became the core party in forming the government, the party, on March 12, 2026, resolved to nominate Sophon as its candidate for Speaker of the House of Representatives, while also nominating Miss Mallika Jirapunvanit as candidate for First Deputy Speaker.

Vision of Sophon Saram

In one part of his vision statement to the House, Sophon said that the House of Representatives, as the legislative branch, in addition to having powers and duties as provided in the Constitution, has the duty to bring the hardships and problems of the people to be conveyed through parliamentary mechanisms, whether consultation, questions or motions, so that they can be passed on to the executive for concrete action.

Oversight of the executive must also be carried out with quality, balance and reason, with the interests of the people as the guiding principle, especially at a time when the country and the world are facing crises, whether economic, social, political or global conflict.

The House of Representatives, or the legislative branch, must be an important mechanism in leading the country through those crises.

That means using legislative power to overhaul old laws that are outdated, impractical or obstacles to the lives of the people.

At the same time, it must enact new and modern laws to keep pace with changes in the world, including in trade, foreign affairs and society, so that those laws can serve as tools for the executive to administer the country quickly and effectively.

“I would like to see this House of Representatives become the body that sets the direction and the tools for administering the country, rather than simply waiting to receive laws from the executive alone. Above all, I would like to see this House work together for the common good and stop using Parliament as a stage for ‘rhetoric’ to outdo one another without creating any benefit, to restore faith and dignity to the legislative institution and make it a true source of reliance and hope for the people. I pledge to work with fairness for the nation, religion, the monarchy and the people, and to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State,” Sophon said.

Duties of the President of Parliament

The Speaker is the highest leadership position in Thailand’s legislative branch.

The office-holder is elected by the House of Representatives and appointed by the King as Speaker of the House of Representatives, in order to oversee and manage each sitting as effectively as possible.

The Speaker must remain politically neutral.

The main duties under the 2020 parliamentary meeting regulations are as follows: