Anutin unveils 16-party coalition ahead of prime ministerial vote

At Parliament House on Thursday (March 19, 2026), Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and the coalition’s nominee for prime minister, announced the formation of a 16-party alliance shortly before the 27th House of Representatives convened to vote for a new premier.

Anutin said he felt deeply honoured by the support of all 16 parties, which had joined forces to form a government and steer the country for the benefit of the nation and its people. He also thanked party leaders, executive members and coordinators across the coalition for working together to secure support for his candidacy ahead of the parliamentary session.

The coalition consists of the Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai Party, Prachachat Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Economic Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Pheu Chart Thai Party, Ruam Jai Thai Party, Ruam Phalang Prachachon Party, Thai Sap Thawee Party, Thai Alternative Party (Tang Luek Mai), Mit Mai Party, Okat Mai Party, New Democracy Party, Mai Party and United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart).