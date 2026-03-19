Anutin unveils 16-party coalition ahead of prime ministerial vote

At Parliament House on Thursday (March 19, 2026), Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and the coalition’s nominee for prime minister, announced the formation of a 16-party alliance shortly before the 27th House of Representatives convened to vote for a new premier.
Anutin said he felt deeply honoured by the support of all 16 parties, which had joined forces to form a government and steer the country for the benefit of the nation and its people. He also thanked party leaders, executive members and coordinators across the coalition for working together to secure support for his candidacy ahead of the parliamentary session.
The coalition consists of the Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai Party, Prachachat Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Economic Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Pheu Chart Thai Party, Ruam Jai Thai Party, Ruam Phalang Prachachon Party, Thai Sap Thawee Party, Thai Alternative Party (Tang Luek Mai), Mit Mai Party, Okat Mai Party, New Democracy Party, Mai Party and United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart).
Anutin said he was ready to work with all sides, not only in the Cabinet but also in Parliament, adding that long-standing ties among coalition partners and a shared commitment to public service would help shape an administration focused on cooperation rather than conflict.
Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, said the party had met on Wednesday and unanimously resolved, without outside interference, to support Anutin as the most suitable candidate for prime minister.
He said Pheu Thai was confident the new administration would command a sufficient majority and possess the strength needed to address the country’s challenges. Julapun also pointed to urgent geopolitical pressures, including border tensions and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as reasons why Thailand needed a fully empowered government to be formed without delay.
“Pheu Thai is 100% committed and ready to vote for Mr Anutin today,” he said.
Treenuch Thienthong, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, said her party had also unanimously agreed to support Anutin and was ready to work with all coalition partners to tackle the country’s urgent problems.
Sukarno Matha, secretary-general of the Prachachat Party, said the party had convened after being approached by Bhumjaithai and had unanimously resolved to support Anutin’s premiership and join the government in order to serve the public.
In his closing remarks, Anutin said that once the vote was completed, the next steps would include the Royal Command appointing the prime minister, followed by the formation of the new Cabinet.
He said the government would incorporate the policies of every coalition partner into its core agenda and would move quickly to deliver its policy statement to Parliament so the new administration could begin governing in full and push the country forward.