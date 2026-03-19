Doomsday Glacier collapse could put Bangkok and 7 million in flood zone

Shanghai is also identified as one of the most vulnerable cities. More than 600,000 people there already live below sea level, and if sea levels rose by just 60 centimetres, another 4.7 million residents could face flooding. The city’s delta landscape also leaves it vulnerable to land subsidence.

In India, Kolkata would see millions more people exposed to flooding, as would Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo if the glacier disappeared today. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, could see its population swell by 50 million by 2050 as rising seas drive people inland after coastal farmland is damaged by saltwater intrusion.





Even wealthy countries would face enormous costs. In the United States, flood protection for New York could cost as much as US$52 billion, while giant storm barriers at the harbour could require up to US$119 billion.

The United States also has a warning from Hurricane Katrina, which showed that flood protection systems are never foolproof. More than US$140 billion was spent on disaster recovery after that storm, and such losses could become more frequent and more severe as sea levels continue to rise. Yet people are still moving into vulnerable coastal cities such as Miami, fuelling more real estate development in high-risk zones.

Thwaites acts like a stopper holding back the wider West Antarctic Ice Sheet. If it were to collapse fully, it could pull the rest of the ice sheet down with it, potentially raising global sea levels by several more metres.

As more land ice flows into the sea, rising ocean temperatures would also cause seawater to expand, pushing sea levels even higher. This process would combine with melting from Greenland, making the overall sea-level crisis worse than Thwaites alone would cause.

For that reason, the collapse of Thwaites would not simply mean the loss of one glacier. Scientists say it could mark the beginning of the end for the entire West Antarctic ice system. They describe Thwaites as a planetary warning system now sending one of the strongest danger signals yet, even though the exact timing remains uncertain.

Some researchers have proposed climate engineering ideas, such as building underwater curtains or giant seabed barriers to block warm water from reaching the glacier. But such ideas remain highly uncertain in terms of feasibility and possible side effects on marine ecosystems.

Most scientists agree that cutting global greenhouse gas emissions remains the highest priority in order to slow ocean warming before it reaches the point where the glacier can no longer be stabilised. They warn that actions taken now will help determine what coastal cities look like in 50 or 100 years.