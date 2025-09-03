Thailand launches first blue bonds to support sustainable coastal and ocean economy

Thailand boasts 23 coastal provinces and over 3,000 kilometres of coastline, with marine resources playing a crucial role in the economy, contributing to almost 30% of the GDP and about 26% of employment. However, according to the latest report on Innovative Blue Financing Solutions in Thailand by the World Bank, these resources are under growing pressure from coastal erosion, pollution, overexploitation, and a lack of funding. Over the past three decades, approximately 30% of Thailand’s coastline has been affected by erosion, leading to an economic loss of over US$1.3 billion.

In response, Thailand is accelerating efforts to unlock the potential of its blue economy, with strong technical support from the World Bank, including the first-ever issuance of blue bonds by the Thai government. These bonds are intended to raise funds for the sustainable development of marine and coastal activities.

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) has already issued green bonds, social bonds, and sustainability bonds to help Thailand meet its sustainable development goals (SDGs). The blue bond is a new debt instrument designed to support the government’s operations and policies in line with SDGs related to oceans, seas, and marine resources. Thailand is currently studying the issuance of such bonds.