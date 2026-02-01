Thailand braces for cold weather, morning fog and temperature drop in north

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 01, 2026

Public is advised to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious when travelling through foggy conditions.

  • A cold air mass is spreading across northern and northeastern Thailand, causing temperatures to drop by 1-2°C.
  • The northern region will experience low temperatures of 14-17°C, with mountain peaks potentially dropping as low as 3-11°C.
  • The cooler weather will be accompanied by morning fog, with dense fog in some areas, prompting authorities to advise caution for travelers.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts on Sunday (February 1), with a cold air mass spreading across northern Thailand.

Temperatures are expected to drop by 1-2°C, with temperatures around 14°C in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

The weather will be cool, with fog in the morning.

In the next 24 hours, a moderate cold air mass will extend from the northern part of Laos to upper northeastern Thailand.

It is expected to spread to the northern, central, and eastern regions, causing temperatures in the northeastern region to decrease by 1-2°C and resulting in cool to cold weather.

Other regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, with morning fog in some areas.

Temperatures will drop slightly.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas.

The southern region will experience little rain due to the weakening northeast monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the peninsula.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high, while the upper Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will have waves around 1 metre high.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (February 1) to 6am Monday (February 2)

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

  • Cool weather with morning fog
  • Low temperature: 22-24°C
  • High temperature: 33-35°C
  • East wind at 10-20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold weather with morning fog and dense fog in some areas. The temperature will decrease slightly.
  • Low temperature: 14-17°C
  • High temperature: 30-34°C
  • Cold weather at mountain peaks: Low temperature: 3-11°C
  • Southeast wind at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold weather with morning fog, temperatures will drop by 1-2°C.
  • Low temperature: 14-19°C
  • High temperature: 29-33°C
  • Cold weather at mountain peaks: Low temperature: 8-12°C
  • Northeast wind at 10-30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool weather with morning fog, the temperature will decrease slightly.
  • Low temperature: 18-20°C
  • High temperature: 33-35°C
  • East wind at 10-20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool weather with light fog in the morning, the temperature will decrease slightly.
  • Low temperature: 20-23°C
  • High temperature: 31-34°C
  • Northeast wind at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves less than 1 metre, with waves up to 1 metre offshore

Southern region (East Coast)

  • Cool weather in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Low temperature: 20-22°C
  • High temperature: 32-34°C
  • From Surat Thani up: East wind at 15-30 km/h, waves up to 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat down: East wind at 15-35 km/h, waves 1-2 metres

Southern region (West Coast)

  • Light rain in some areas.
  • Low temperature: 22-25°C
  • High temperature: 32-35°C
  • East wind at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves up to 1 metre, with higher waves offshore.
