Thailand braces for cold weather, morning fog and temperature drop in north

In the next 24 hours, a moderate cold air mass will extend from the northern part of Laos to upper northeastern Thailand.

It is expected to spread to the northern, central, and eastern regions, causing temperatures in the northeastern region to decrease by 1-2°C and resulting in cool to cold weather.

Other regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, with morning fog in some areas.

Temperatures will drop slightly.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas.

The southern region will experience little rain due to the weakening northeast monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the peninsula.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high, while the upper Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will have waves around 1 metre high.