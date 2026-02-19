Thailand Targets E-sports Patent Boom to Drive Digital Economy

The Department of Intellectual Property moves to turn Thailand’s e-sports fan base into an economic engine through VR, AI coaching, and patented tech.
The Thai Ministry of Commerce has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position the nation at the forefront of the global e-sports industry, pivoting from a consumer market to a high-value developer of intellectual property.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), noted that e-sports has evolved into a sophisticated technological "battlefield".
Global patent data reveals a dramatic shift; while the industry averaged just 470 filings annually two decades ago, applications peaked at 1,617 in 2022, driven by the professionalisation of gaming and the rise of immersive streaming.
Global Rivalries and Rising Stars
The DIP’s analysis identifies a clear division of technological dominance. The United States leads in platform infrastructure and data analytics, while Japan and South Korea remain the masters of hardware and "Motion Capture" technology.
However, Auramon highlighted the emergence of "rising stars" such as China—which is investing heavily in cloud-based e-sports and AI coaching—as well as India and Vietnam.
To compete, Thailand is being urged to accelerate collaborations with these technological leaders to bypass the high costs of early-stage R&D.
The Four Pillars of Innovation
The Ministry has identified four critical sub-sectors where Thailand can achieve a competitive edge:
Virtual Reality (VR) Training: Systems that measure hand-eye coordination, currently dominated by firms like Fitbit and Digimarc.
3D Motion Capture: Using high-speed sensors to refine athlete performance and, crucially, prevent injury.
Advanced Wearables: Biometric tools that monitor heart rate, oxygen levels, and sleep quality—a market now entering a "growth phase" led by Apple and Genentech.
Interactive Fan Experiences: Immersive 360-degree broadcasts and real-time engagement tools.
The "Muay Thai" Advantage
Thailand’s unique strategy involves applying these global technologies to indigenous assets.
Auramon suggests that by patenting VR and motion analytics specifically for Muay Thai and Sepak Takraw, Thailand can create niche commercial products for sports tourism and medical rehabilitation that are "impossible for others to replicate."
"We must move beyond the conceptual stage," Auramon stated.
While foreign giants like Tencent currently lead video game patent filings in Thailand, a significant trend is emerging in the domestic sector.
Recent data shows a healthy domestic pipeline, with Thai universities and state agencies filing 76 applications for digital games and network systems over the past five years.
This statistic indicates a homegrown movement toward technological R&D.
"Our challenge is moving from concepts to high-level invention patents that can compete in the international arena," Auramon added. "By fostering collaboration between universities and the private sector, we can turn our massive fan base into a sustainable economic engine."