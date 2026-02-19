Thailand Targets E-sports Patent Boom to Drive Digital Economy

The Department of Intellectual Property moves to turn Thailand’s e-sports fan base into an economic engine through VR, AI coaching, and patented tech.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position the nation at the forefront of the global e-sports industry, pivoting from a consumer market to a high-value developer of intellectual property.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), noted that e-sports has evolved into a sophisticated technological "battlefield".

Global patent data reveals a dramatic shift; while the industry averaged just 470 filings annually two decades ago, applications peaked at 1,617 in 2022, driven by the professionalisation of gaming and the rise of immersive streaming.

Global Rivalries and Rising Stars

The DIP’s analysis identifies a clear division of technological dominance. The United States leads in platform infrastructure and data analytics, while Japan and South Korea remain the masters of hardware and "Motion Capture" technology.

However, Auramon highlighted the emergence of "rising stars" such as China—which is investing heavily in cloud-based e-sports and AI coaching—as well as India and Vietnam.

To compete, Thailand is being urged to accelerate collaborations with these technological leaders to bypass the high costs of early-stage R&D.

