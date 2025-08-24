Thailand to host Asia’s largest gaming event in October 2025

Jiraporn said Thailand was this year elevated to the status of official ‘partner country’ at Gamescom 2025. This gave Thailand the privilege of setting up a Thailand Pavilion in a prime location at the event for the first time.

The pavilion showcased games from 15 Thai developers, highlighting Thai cultural elements to international gamers.

She added that the fair also provided opportunities for Thai developers to build global business partnerships, particularly through the Cologne Business Mixer, a B2B platform co-hosted by the Thai government.

Gamescom is the world’s largest gaming showcase. In 2024, it drew over 335,000 visitors and more than 1,400 game studios from around the world.

Thailand’s partner country role this year reinforced the nation’s growing reputation and potential in the gaming sector, providing a major platform for Thai developers to demonstrate their talent on the global stage.