Giant \"Squid Game\" Dolls Land in Bangkok for Final Season Spectacle

Fans of the global sensation "Squid Game" are in for a thrilling treat as the infamous Go Go Wa doll, accompanied by her new companion Cheolsu, has made a dramatic return to Thailand.

The colossal figures are central to an immersive event at Lan Khon Mueang, inviting the public to participate in a real-life version of the series' iconic skipping rope game, all to mark the impending launch of "Squid Game 3" – its final season.

This grand spectacle follows a series of high-profile outdoor art installations in Bangkok, including the recent display of KAWS's 18-metre "Companion" sculpture at Sanam Luang, which captivated crowds last month.

Now, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Netflix, has brought the chillingly familiar Go Go Wa (also known as Younghee) to the heart of the capital.

While Go Go Wa previously visited Thailand for the series' initial grand launch, making a memorable entrance via a boat on the Chao Phraya River late last year, this return is notably different. This time, she is not alone, accompanied by the new character Cheolsu. Both dolls stand at a staggering 12 metres tall, making them the largest of their kind in the world, with Thailand being the unique host for this interactive mission.

