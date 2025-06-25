Giant \"Squid Game\" Dolls Land in Bangkok for Final Season Spectacle

Fans of the global sensation "Squid Game" are in for a thrilling treat as the infamous Go Go Wa doll, accompanied by her new companion Cheolsu, has made a dramatic return to Thailand.
The colossal figures are central to an immersive event at Lan Khon Mueang, inviting the public to participate in a real-life version of the series' iconic skipping rope game, all to mark the impending launch of "Squid Game 3" – its final season.
This grand spectacle follows a series of high-profile outdoor art installations in Bangkok, including the recent display of KAWS's 18-metre "Companion" sculpture at Sanam Luang, which captivated crowds last month.
Now, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Netflix, has brought the chillingly familiar Go Go Wa (also known as Younghee) to the heart of the capital.
While Go Go Wa previously visited Thailand for the series' initial grand launch, making a memorable entrance via a boat on the Chao Phraya River late last year, this return is notably different. This time, she is not alone, accompanied by the new character Cheolsu. Both dolls stand at a staggering 12 metres tall, making them the largest of their kind in the world, with Thailand being the unique host for this interactive mission.
Final Game Comes to Life
"Squid Game," renowned globally as a top-ranking series with a massive following, is bringing its ultimate challenge to Bangkok.
Go Go Wa and Cheolsu's presence is set to conclude the final season of "Squid Game 3" by recreating the final game stage in central Bangkok.
This unprecedented event establishes a new world record for paired displays, offering Thailand the exclusive opportunity to experience the suspense and reality of the series first-hand.
"Squid Game" Season 3 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on June 27th, 2025.
The public is dared to test their agility in the giant skipping rope game, with the two colossal dolls swinging the rope.
The activity will run from June 28th to July 6th, 2025, at Lan Khon Mueang, located in front of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (near the Giant Swing).
The BMA is committed to making outdoor art accessible for free, further solidifying Bangkok's reputation as a world-class tourist destination.
Skipping Game Rules and Schedule
The skipping rope challenge will operate during specific hours:
Participants should note the following regulations: