Are Korean dramas struggling on Netflix?

"Doona!," a nine-part romance drama starring K-pop sensation Suzy, is rumoured to have been made for between 20 billion won and 30 billion won, while "Sweet Home 2," is thought to have cost more than the first season, which production budget of 30 billion won.

Despite their production costs, both titles failed to stay on the global top 10 list in the TV (Non-English) category for more than two and three weeks, respectively.

Netflix's fantasy original drama series "Gyeongseong Creature," which is rumoured to have cost a whopping 70 billion won, has ranked third on the global top 10 list in TV (Non-English) for three weeks.

"The production cost for 'Gyeongseong Creature' was a bit too much," said an industry insider on the condition of anonymity.

"Considering the investment, the show should have made it to the top spot on the list, at least once. The title was released recently, so we have to watch the situation for a bit longer, but the prospects of ("Gyeongseong Creature") taking the No. 1 spot seems a bit unlikely," he said.

Experts say the reason Netflix Korean drama originals are struggling in Netflix's global ranking system may be found in the producers's recent attempts to attract viewers with stunning special effects.

"Riding on the success of monster horror series and fantasy-genre titles, (Korean producers) are attempting to draw the viewers' eyes with special effects rather than airtight storytelling skills," said pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik.

"Focusing on large budgets which aim to emphasize special effects, and, striving to make contents more attractive (through such efforts) are factors that diminish the global influence and popularity of Korean content," he added.

There are also periodical factors that contribute to the declining performance of Korean shows on Netflix, according to experts.

"With the pandemic over, viewers are starting to stray away from streaming platforms. There is a general decrease in viewing hours. Such phenomenon makes one wonder if a series like 'Squid Game' would have received the same explosive response had it been released around the end of 2024," said Kim.

But Kim says Koreans may be unrealistic when evaluating the success of Korean content, having been distracted by the incredible success of "Squid Game" and "The Glory."

"South Korea sets the standard for success on Netflix too high. Globally, the awareness of K-content is still significantly lower than (content produced in English). Just making it to the top 10 in the non-English-speaking category should be considered remarkable," he said.

Producers added that success on Netflix did not always align with what producers consider success.

"We thought of Netflix as a medium for our work to gain ripple effect on the global stage," said Kang Eun-Kyung, the screenwriter for "Gyeongseong Creature," during an interview held last Wednesday.

"We didn't create 'Gyeongseong Creature' to perfectly suit the viewers' tastes or for it to become a big hit. After the release of 'Gyeongseong Creature,' we saw googling for Unit 731 rise exponentially in Japan, and we wondered what that data could mean, as a whole," she said.

Lee Yoon-seo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network