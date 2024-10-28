est x Squid Game 2 DARE TO BE AWESOME | The Nation in Brief

With its bold and creative strategy, this partnership has not only captivated audiences but has also set a new standard for engaging marketing campaigns, blending the thrill of the hit series with est's daring brand spirit.



The “est x Squid Game 2 DARE TO BE AWESOME” campaign is a prime example of how brands can effectively use an omni-channel marketing strategy to build excitement, engage consumers, and drive sales. This multi-faceted approach not only strengthens brand loyalty but also sets a new standard for creative marketing in the competitive soft drink market.