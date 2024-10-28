est x Squid Game 2 DARE TO BE AWESOME | The Nation in Brief

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2024

The “Squid Game 2” campaign has made waves across Asia, capturing widespread attention through a dynamic collaboration between est, Thailand's leading soft drink brand, and Netflix’s global phenomenon, "Squid Game 2."

With its bold and creative strategy, this partnership has not only captivated audiences but has also set a new standard for engaging marketing campaigns, blending the thrill of the hit series with est's daring brand spirit.

The “est x Squid Game 2 DARE TO BE AWESOME” campaign is a prime example of how brands can effectively use an omni-channel marketing strategy to build excitement, engage consumers, and drive sales. This multi-faceted approach not only strengthens brand loyalty but also sets a new standard for creative marketing in the competitive soft drink market.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy