Nintendo releases new Switch 2 game console

In Tokyo, about 100 people who won a lottery to buy the console at Bic Camera Inc. lined up at its Ikebukuro store, waiting to receive it. A male office worker in his 30s, who took a day off, said, "The first new console in eight years means a lot."

The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch liquid crystal screen, which is bigger than that of its predecessor console. It has new functions such as a voice chat that enables users to talk online with others using a built-in microphone.