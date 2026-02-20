King Charles' brother Andrew released after arrest over misconduct relating to Epstein

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The arrest marks a new low for the former prince, who was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 because of his ties to Epstein and was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honours last October amid further revelations about their relationship.

UNMARKED POLICE CARS

Earlier, six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers were pictured at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, where Mountbatten-Windsor now lives.

Thames Valley Police officers were also searching a mansion on the King’s Windsor estate where he lived until he was forced out amid anger over the Epstein revelations.

Police note that an arrest means they have reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed and that the person arrested is suspected of involvement, but it does not imply guilt.

A conviction for misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and cases must be dealt with in a Crown Court, which handles the most serious criminal offences. Police have previously said that misconduct in public office, a common law offence not set out in written statute, involves “particular complexities”.

GIUFFRE LAWSUIT

In 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

The current police investigation is not related to that case or any other allegation of sexual impropriety.

“Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre’s family said in a statement. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Reacting to the arrest, US President Donald Trump described it as a “shame”.

“I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family,” Trump told reporters. “It’s very, very sad to me... to see what’s going on with his (King Charles’) brother.”

If Mountbatten-Windsor were ultimately to face criminal charges, he would join a very small group of senior British royals who have formally been accused of offences.

His elder sister, Princess Anne, was fined for speeding in 2001, and the following year became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offence in 350 years when she appeared in court to plead guilty to failing to stop one of her dogs, named Dotty, from biting two children.

King Charles I was tried for treason in 1649, towards the end of the English Civil War, found guilty and beheaded.

The misconduct inquiry is not the only accusation involving Mountbatten-Windsor that police are assessing.

The anti-monarchy campaign group Republic has reported him over allegations he was involved in the trafficking of a woman to Britain for sex in 2010. Thames Valley Police said it was assessing claims that a woman had been taken to an address in Windsor where the former prince lived until recently.

U.S. lawmakers have also said he should testify before committees in the United States about what he knew regarding Epstein.

Meanwhile, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for a police investigation into the extent of Epstein's trafficking of women without proper checks by the authorities through London’s Stansted Airport, saying this had been overlooked by previous inquiries into Mountbatten-Windsor. Essex Police said on Wednesday it was looking into the issue.



Reuters