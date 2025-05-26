Liverpool clinch 20th Premier League title despite Palace draw

The match had the feel of a celebratory affair for both sides, as Palace arrived fresh from their historic FA Cup triumph, while the Reds were already within touching distance of the league title.

The visitors stunned the home crowd just nine minutes in, when Ismaïla Sarr broke through to fire Palace into a 1-0 lead. Liverpool struggled to respond, and matters worsened in the second half when Ryan Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card, reducing the home side to ten men.

But Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, rose to the occasion yet again, netting a dramatic equaliser late on to spark wild celebrations across the stadium. The 1-1 draw was enough to secure the title on points, sealing Liverpool’s place at the top of English football history.