Man United, Liverpool legends celebrate 33rd anniversary at Dynasty Golf

Former footballers from the Manchester All-Stars and Liverpool All-Stars teams in the English Premier League visited Thailand to attend a special golf match, "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024," at the Dynasty Golf & Country Club, 18-hole Championship Course, Bang Len District, Nakhon Pathom Province.
Dynasty Golf & Country Club is celebrating its 33rd anniversary by renovating the course and upgrading its services to an international level. Under the management of Ratchanee Phakdeepanichpong, Chief Operating Officer
The special charity golf match on October 10, 2024, is one of the legendary match events "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024" for the first time to gather world-class legendary football players from the Manchester Reds All-Stars and Liverpool Reds All-Stars teams, such as Teddy Sheringham, Wes Brown, Robbie Fowler, Glen Johnson, Dwight Yorke, along with VIP guests such as Mr Kantpetch Kittiratsiri, CEO of Golf Channel, Mr Chainarong Phakdeepanichpong, Executive of Dynasty Golf Course, and people in the entertainment industry at Dynasty Golf Country Club, Bang Len District, Nakhon Pathom Province.
Ratchanee Phakdeepanichpong, Chief Operating Officer, said,
"We are pleased to welcome legendary football players from two famous Premier League teams to join the special golf match "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024" to strengthen the relationship between football and golf with fun.
For Dynasty Golf Course, which has been open for 33 years, today, many aspects have been improved, including rebranding the course, improving the clubhouse, improving the website, modern staff uniforms, water pavilions on the course, providing real grass driving range services, creating a new parking area with EV charging stations, and this is also the first place in Thailand to have the We Proudly Serve STARBUCKS service, serving drinks on the course. In addition, The Forest area has been set up for organising events and parties in a natural atmosphere by the lake.
There is also a restaurant called "Krua Rajawong", which uses ingredients from community farms around the golf course, based on the concept of "From Farm to Dish", especially "fish dishes" because Bang Len District is the largest fish farm in the country.
Dynasty Golf & Country Club has a unique identity in terms of the lushness of a natural tree oasis. The layout was designed by Denis Griffith, a world-renowned golf architect from the PGA Tour, with the concept of 18 holes, and 18 atmospheres.
Each hole has a unique layout and challenges, allowing golfers of all levels to plan their play in a fun way every time. With a new look, the field is ready to welcome competitions at all levels, from amateur, club, and professional tournaments to international competitions.