Man United, Liverpool legends celebrate 33rd anniversary at Dynasty Golf

Former footballers from the Manchester All-Stars and Liverpool All-Stars teams in the English Premier League visited Thailand to attend a special golf match, "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024," at the Dynasty Golf & Country Club, 18-hole Championship Course, Bang Len District, Nakhon Pathom Province.

Dynasty Golf & Country Club is celebrating its 33rd anniversary by renovating the course and upgrading its services to an international level. Under the management of Ratchanee Phakdeepanichpong, Chief Operating Officer

The special charity golf match on October 10, 2024, is one of the legendary match events "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024" for the first time to gather world-class legendary football players from the Manchester Reds All-Stars and Liverpool Reds All-Stars teams, such as Teddy Sheringham, Wes Brown, Robbie Fowler, Glen Johnson, Dwight Yorke, along with VIP guests such as Mr Kantpetch Kittiratsiri, CEO of Golf Channel, Mr Chainarong Phakdeepanichpong, Executive of Dynasty Golf Course, and people in the entertainment industry at Dynasty Golf Country Club, Bang Len District, Nakhon Pathom Province.