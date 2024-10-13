Manchester United best Liverpool in ‘Battle of the Reds Thailand’

A special football match between Liverpool and Manchester United, the "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024", held at Supachalasai Stadium, concluded with a resounding victory for the Red Devils with a 4-1 score.
The final result of the "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024", played on Saturday night at Supachalasai Stadium, saw Manchester United legends, led by Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, and Dwight Yorke, take on Liverpool legends, represented by Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, and Steve McManaman, among others.
The match ended with the Red Devils winning 4-1, with goals from Lee Sharpe, Danny Webber, Keith Gillespie, and Dwight Yorke. Liverpool's lone goal came from John Durnin. Manchester United claimed the Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024 trophy in grand fashion.