Manchester United best Liverpool in ‘Battle of the Reds Thailand’

A special football match between Liverpool and Manchester United, the "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024", held at Supachalasai Stadium, concluded with a resounding victory for the Red Devils with a 4-1 score.

The final result of the "Battle of the Reds Thailand 2024", played on Saturday night at Supachalasai Stadium, saw Manchester United legends, led by Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, and Dwight Yorke, take on Liverpool legends, represented by Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, and Steve McManaman, among others.





